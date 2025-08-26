Lebanese government committed to Hezbollah disarmament plan — PM

BEIRUT, August 26. /TASS/. The Lebanese government is committed to its plan to disarm all paramilitary units, including Hezbollah, before the end of the year, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said.

"We are not going to abandon our decision to concentrate all the country’s weapons in the hands of the government," the government’s press service quoted him as saying at a meeting with a visiting US delegation, which includes US Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-New Hampshire) and Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina, who is on Russia’s list of terrorists and extremists), and Representative Joe Wilson (R-South Carolina).

"The path chosen by the government is what the nation needs to open up prospects for Lebanon’s revival," he stressed.

According to the Lebanese prime minister, the process of arms surrender to the Lebanese army is already underway and will proceed in phases in conformity with the roadmap for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the five areas in southern Lebanon that are under their control. He pointed to the need to increase military and financial support for the country’s armed forces that secure stability in the country. He stressed that the Lebanese are interested in convening an international donor conference on the post-war recovery.

Earlier, US Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack, part of the US delegation, called on the Lebanese government to normalize relations with Israel as soon as possible. He stressed that a peace agreement with Israel is a path to prosperity in the country. US President Donald Trump, in his words, wants to engage Gulf countries in establishing an economic zone in southern Lebanon to facilitate the post-war recovery.

Trump zone

According to the MTV channel, which cited Arab diplomatic sources, the idea of a "Trump economic zone" in southern Lebanon is a major part of the American peace settlement plan after the 2024 conflict.

The plan, according to the sources, is meant to reshape the situation on the Lebanese-Israeli border via lavish investments in the infrastructure and development of the region, which used to be a warzone. The participation of Arab countries of the Gulf and international sponsors in investment, industrial and service projects will weaken Iran’s influence and exclude a potential military confrontation, Barrack said.

During the meeting with the US delegation, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun expressed interest in cooperating with friendly countries "to speed up the process of the post-war reconstruction of southern areas."

Meanwhile, in his televised address on August 25, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem warned the Lebanese people that the "American project will change the demographic situation in southern Lebanon and spur Israeli expansion."