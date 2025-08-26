MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Ukraine's path to EU membership remains hindered by unresolved issues surrounding the exhumation of victims from the Volyn massacre, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized during a recent media briefing.

"I have repeatedly stated that without addressing the exhumations and ensuring proper commemoration of the victims, Ukraine's chances of joining the EU are slim," Kosiniak-Kamysz asserted during a press conference broadcast by TVP Info. He still criticized Polish President Karol Nawrocki for vetoing legislation on aid to Ukrainian citizens.

Earlier, Nawrocki proposed measures that included limiting support for Ukrainian refugees and equating Bandera symbols with Nazi insignia, advocating for criminal sanctions against such comparisons.

Historically, the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), which is classified as extremist and banned in Russia, collaborated with German intelligence during World War II to oppose the Soviet regime. In 1943, the OUN established the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (OUN-UIA), also banned in Russia. The militants - often referred to as Banderites after their leader Stepan Bandera - were responsible for numerous atrocities, including participation in the Holocaust.

During the summer of 1943, approximately 100,000 Poles in what is now Western Ukraine were killed by Bandera's followers. Poland recognized these events as genocide, and since 2016, July 11 has been observed as the National Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Volyn Massacre. In 2025, this day was officially designated as a state holiday.