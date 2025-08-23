{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers discuss bilateral, regional agendas

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry added that Lavrov and Bayramov "highly appreciated" the results of the meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation held in Astrakhan on August 22

BAKU, August 23. /TASS/. Russian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Jeyhun Bayramov, have discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and international security, by telephone, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

"Jeyhun Bayramov and Sergey Lavrov discussed regional and international security, as well as a number of issues on the Azerbaijani-Russian bilateral agenda, including various aspects of political, economic and humanitarian cooperation," the statement reads.

The ministry added that Lavrov and Bayramov "highly appreciated" the results of the meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation held in Astrakhan on August 22. An exchange of views also took place on other issues of mutual interest.

Tags
Sergey LavrovAzerbaijan
Trump makes it clear Kiev needs to make deal largely on Russia’s terms — NBC
According to another NBC source, the Trump administration is not ready to "throw in the towel" on the issue of resolving the conflict and is certain that "there is no military solution to the conflict"
Read more
Zelensky ready to talk territorial issues with Putin — Ukrainian deputy foreign minister
Earlier, the BBC broadcasting corporation noted that during the meeting between Trump and Zelensky on August 18 in the Oval Office, there was a map of Ukraine with 20% of its territories shaded in pink
Read more
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Lukashenko says he supports US Trump’s possible Nobel Peace Prize award
The Belarusian president stated he was confident that the US President would certainly be handed this award
Read more
Western media outlets’ political cliches distance them from truth — TASS director general
Andrey Kondrashov emphasized that the influence of these manuals extends across the largest European and American media outlets, as well as publications from other countries
Read more
Trump says he would prefer not to attend potential Putin-Zelensky meeting
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told NBC News that there were currently no plans for the Russian president’s meeting with Vladimir Zelensky
Read more
Money-like leaflets prompt more Ukrainian surrenders — Russian serviceman
The leaflets are scattered from drones over forest belts where enemy positions are located, as well as over populated areas
Read more
Russian troops strike Ukrainian special forces by glide bomb in Sumy Region
The Russian military command made a decision to deliver an air strike on the target using a FAB-500 aerial bomb with the unified glide/adjustment module, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Kiev wants to freeze conflict for rearmament as after Minsk agreements — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that Kiev's changed rhetoric regarding the military conflict in Ukraine "does not correspond to the realities that are happening in the political arena"
Read more
The more Putin and Trump meet, the better it is for global peace — FIFA head
Gianni Infantino's comment came after Donald Trump expressed hope that Vladimir Putin would visit the United States next year for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Read more
Seven Ukrainian drones downed over three Russian regions last night
Four drones were destroyed over the Rostov Region
Read more
Kiev alarmed European anti-Nazis take up arms against its military — Russian intelligence
The SVR noted that when such volunteers were captured, Ukrainian authorities did not include them in exchange lists
Read more
About 3,000 Ukrainian troops trapped near Kleban-Byk in Donetsk region — TV channel
According to the report, Russian artillery has destroyed two Ukrainian infantry platoons and several reinforced concrete weapon emplacements of the enemy’s 93rd separate mechanized brigade
Read more
Residents of Moldovan region ask Trump, OSCE, EU to stop 'Sandu’s dictatorship'
The authors of the message reminded that the head of Gagauzia enjoys criminal immunity, and her arrest is a violation of the Constitution and the agreements of December 23, 1994, which secure the autonomy’s special status
Read more
Putin meets with nuclear scientists, industry workers in Nizhny Novgorod Region
The meeting took place at the downtown House of Scientists
Read more
Russian MFA slams Western allegations of Moscow undermining settlement process
The ministry pointed to reports by Bloomberg, the Wall Street Journal and some other Western news outlets, which "basically accused" top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov
Read more
Azerbaijan ready to continue economic cooperation with Russia in all areas
According to Shahin Mustafayev, tourism is an important and priority area of cooperation
Read more
Kiev’s refusal to acknowledge realities on ground hinder conflict settlement — US expert
Steve Gill pointed to the inability of the EU to meet Vladimir Zelensky's demands to supply the money, munitions, and manpower to change the circumstances on the battlefield
Read more
Russian Su-34 frontline bomber hits Ukrainian UAV control post by glide bombs
After receiving confirmation from reconnaissance that the target had been destroyed, the crew safely returned to the airfield of departure
Read more
Putin reports talking with Rosatom staff involved in special op
Vladimir Putin noted that some of them sustained serious injuries
Read more
Security guarantees for Ukraine mean lifting sanctions against Russia — Chinese expert
On August 21, Vladimir Zelensky, during a meeting with journalists, stated that Ukraine opposed the inclusion of China among the possible guarantors of its security
Read more
Trump takes two weeks to decide whom to blame for stalling Ukraine talks
Washington is going to see whether or not Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky have a meeting, the US president said
Read more
Houthis carry out missile strike on Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport — spokesman
The missile units of the Yemeni Armed Forces have carried out a unique military operation, launching a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saria said
Read more
Ukraine may suffer military defeat should Trump’s peace plan falter — The Daily Telegraph
According to the newspaper, as the prospects for a swift peace settlement recede, the battlefield situation for Ukraine has become increasingly problematic
Read more
Draft security guarantees for Ukraine could be ready next week — deputy foreign minister
Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the United States would discuss with Russia security guarantees for Ukraine that would be acceptable to Moscow
Read more
Intervision winner to receive 30 million rubles as grand prize — Russian MFA
Alexander Alimov emphasized that the prize fund does not allow for the first place to be shared between two performers with identical results
Read more
Putin arrives in Russian city of Sarov, home to nuclear center
During this visit, the Russian president is expected to meet with nuclear scientists, attend an exhibition focused on personnel training in the industry, and hold a working meeting with Gleb Nikitin, governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Region
Read more
Herman Gref: I am a long-run player
Sberbank CEO in Top Officials, a special project by TASS
Read more
Any attack on Russian commercial ships to receive harsh response, envoy to Canada says
It is clear that neither Canada nor its allies possess any real practical capabilities, Oleg Stepanov emphasized
Read more
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Read more
Drone attack on Russia’s Volgograd region leaves three people, including a child, injured
One of the UAVs fell near a residential building, damaging several windows
Read more
Kiev presents Flamingo as its own product, hides collapse of military industry — expert
Alexander Stepanov explained that Ukraine’s actual military-technical capacity has been severely diminished by systematic, high-precision strikes carried out by the Russian Armed Forces, utilizing advanced complexes and strike drones
Read more
Russia's flexibility vs Zelensky's reluctance to compromise: Lavrov on NBC News
"Putin is ready to meet with Zelensky when the agenda is ready for a summit," the diplomat noted
Read more
Trump to figure out in two weeks which way developments around Ukraine are going
The US president said that he was not happy about anything about that war
Read more
Ukrainian special services use embassies to transfer weapons to Africa — association
Alexander Ivanov emphasized that Ukraine was seeking to create new zones of instability and exert pressure on African countries that had declared their independence from the West
Read more
Press review: US avoids direct role in Ukraine security and IDF takes Gaza City outskirts
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 22nd
Read more
Russia, Azerbaijan discuss expanding cooperation in fuel and energy sector — ministry
The Russian Energy Ministry added that Russian and Azerbaijani companies are carrying out planned work to ensure the synchronous functioning of energy system
Read more
Journalist Kirill Vyshinsky passes away
Simonyan highlighted Vyshinsky's courage, strength of character, and resilience in recent years as he battled a severe illness
Read more
Russian fighters establish foothold in western Konstantinovka in Donbass region — expert
While fierce battles are taking place there, Russian troops continue to hold several lines they captured earlier, Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Zelensky does not have the mandate to sign peace deal with Russia — French politician
Jean-Luc Melenchon, the founder of the LFI party, stressed that holding an election in Ukraine will provide a good opportunity for a truce demanded by the Europeans
Read more
Accomplice in murder of General Moskalik detained in Russia's Saratov Region
The FSB established that in July 2023, the detainee proactively initiated contact via the WhatsApp messenger with an employee of the Ukrainian special services
Read more
Russia takes Ukraine's eyes in the sky almost completely out — security service
According to enemy intelligence, nearly all Ukrainian reconnaissance drones are being shot down along the front
Read more
No plans for Putin-Zelensky meeting — Lavrov
The foreign minister noted that the Russian president will be ready to meet with Vladimir Zelensky, if the agenda for the summit is prepared
Read more
Kiev needs one hour to register loss of Donbass, Novorossiya in constitution
Governor of the Kherson Region stressed that Donbass and Novorossiya have become part of Russia under the constitution of the Russian Federation, and this is unconditional
Read more
Trump does not rule out potential Putin-Zelensky meeting may fail to yield results
According to the US president, it takes two to tango
Read more
Expert calls Russian Navy latest frigate 'sea terminator' frightening US military
The Project 22350 frigate is a modular launcher platform that can address the tasks of detecting and destroying priority targets in the coastal area and elements of carrier strike groups, including aircraft cruisers, Alexander Stepanov explained
Read more
Belarusian president denies claims country plans to war against Ukraine alongside Russia
Minsk will go to war only if attacked, Alexander Lukashenko said
Read more
Kiev forces' attack on Druzhba pipeline hasn't affected security of supplies to Germany
According to the representative of the ministry, Germany’s Economy Ministry is closely monitoring the development of the situation
Read more
EU delivers 4.05 bln euros to Ukraine — European Commission
This includes €3.05 billion via the Ukraine Facility and €1 billion through the European Commission's exceptional Macro-Financial Assistance
Read more
Russian envoy sees Canada driving itself into no-win situation in Arctic
Hostility toward Russia is irrational from the point of view of Canadian security interests and long-term national objectives and tasks in general, Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov emphasized
Read more
Russia is at the forefront of developing thermonuclear fusion technologies — Putin
Thanks to the formed backlog, developments in this area are already being used to create a whole range of applied solutions, the President stated
Read more
Higher key rates won’t be forever in Russia, Putin says
Inflation is falling, and the monetary authorities will react appropriately, the Russian President noted
Read more
Putin may attend 2026 FIFA World Cup, Trump says
Speaking to reporters at the White House, the US president showed a photo of himself and Vladimir Putin, which had been taken at the recent Russia-US summit in Alaska
Read more
Approximately 6,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war currently held in Russia
According to the report, some of them have been detained since the spring of 2022
Read more
Kiev may promise to renounce NATO in treaty, but violations possible — Kherson Governor
Saldo recalled the situation with the Minsk Agreements, which were intended to be aimed at a peaceful resolution of the conflict
Read more
Russia, Vietnam discuss cooperation in oil and gas sector — Russian Deputy PM’s office
The parties noted the progress of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries
Read more
Clinton promised Putin to consider Russia joining NATO — archives
According to declassified documents, Bill Clinton acknowledged that the NATO enlargement process could be a problem for Russia
Read more
Saldo doubts reparations from Kiev for what was destroyed in Russia
According to the Kherson region governor, the war is not going according to the rules now
Read more
Alexei Kudrin: You’ve got to know how to say ‘no’
Russia’s Accounts Chamber chief in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Trump convinced Ukraine will have to accept deal 'largely on Russia's terms' — media
According to Politico, while Trump acknowledges that negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement continue, the administration considers the process "a grind"
Read more
Putin points to constant changes in conditions, methods of warfare
"If you fall a few weeks behind, you face increasing losses," the Russian leader noted
Read more
Russia does not put other countries on the hook by building them NPPs — Putin
"We are creating an industry, we are training personnel, we are creating opportunities for the production of equipment, localizing it on the spot," the President said
Read more
Pentagon chief fires head of Defense Intelligence Agency
The move follows a June assessment from the DIA of the Iran military strikes, the newspaper explained
Read more
Bologna court rules to keep Ukrainian suspected of blowing up Nord Streams in custody
The request for extradition to Germany is expected to be considered within two months
Read more
EU’s rejection of Russian gas leading to adverse consequences — Putin
Huge restrictions have already been introduced for EU countries
Read more
Ukraine racing to recruit Africans to its army through new embassies — expert
According to Alexander Ivanov, director of the Commonwealth of Officers for International Security, this rush with opening embassies is because Ukraine is planning to recruit Africans for military service in the Ukrainian armed forces
Read more
Venezuela, Russia expand mutually advantageous economic cooperation — Maduro
According to Nicolas Maduro, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed the implementation of joint investment projects in a phone conversation with Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez
Read more
Vitaly Saveliev: We can take a punch
The CEO of Aeroflot in Top Business Officials: a special project from TASS
Read more
UAC patents wide-body long-range aircraft competitor to Boeing 787-9
The closest to the developed aircraft is the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, but it boasts lower operating costs
Read more
AfD leader says deployment of German troops to Ukraine would be "fatal mistake"
Weidel called Vladimir Zelensky a "tragic figure"
Read more
Russia strikes Ukrainian defense industry enterprise, temporary military deployment points
Russian air defense systems have intercepted four guided aerial bombs and 160 fixed-wing drones over the past 24 hours
Read more
France summons Italian envoy in wake of minister’s call to send Macron fight in Ukraine
The French Foreign Ministry dismissed these remarks as unacceptable
Read more
Russian troops liberate nine settlements in Ukraine operation over week
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,650 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy tanks and 28 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Press review: Russia wants China as Ukraine guarantor as Israel’s Gaza op may span 2026
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 21st
Read more
Russia tells Hungary repair of Druzhba oil pipeline will take five days — Szijjarto
Russia is trying to restore the transport route as quickly as possible, the Hungarian foreign minister said
Read more
UNSC to hold emergency meeting on Nord Streams on August 26 at Russia’s request — envoy
Russia will be drawing attention to how the German investigation is being delayed and how non-transparent it has been for the Security Council, Dmitry Polyansky emphasized
Read more
SGTT CEO: Power Machines may remain Siemens’ partner even after the exit from SGTT
The CEO of Siemens Gas Turbine Technologies (SGTT) Nico Paetzold in an interview with TASS
Read more
Ukrainian forces attack Druzhba pipeline again, oil supplies to Hungary suspended — MFA
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto noted that it was another attempt to drag the country into war
Read more
Construction of Kursk NPP-2 went on despite hostilities — Rosatom CEO
The employees have systematically maintained the pace of construction, Alexey Likhachev said
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup West downs 59 Ukrainian drones, destroys 49 UAV control centers
Ground observation posts and electronic warfare systems destroyed or jammed 27 R-18 heavy combat multicopters as well, Battlegroup Spokesman Leonid Sharov reported
Read more
Intervision contest can become a hallmark of Russia, senator insists
Natalia Kosikhina pointed out that unlike Eurovision, where political aspects often prevail over art, Intervision puts cultural exchanges, mutual cooperation, and the strengthening of friendly ties between countries at the forefront
Read more
Kiev withdraws heavy mechanized brigade from Sumy over casualties
The Ukrainian military command left behind the 237th battalion of that brigade
Read more
Belarusian leader highlights Putin’s refusal to hit Kiev with Oreshnik missiles
According to Alexander Lukashenko, Russia had the opportunity to use the missile system against sensitive Kiev targets, but chose not to do that because Moscow in general is committed to peaceful settlement
Read more
Lukashenko says Ukraine conflict closer to resolution than ever
The Belarusian president emphasized that Russia’s terms will likely play a more decisive role in achieving peace than Ukraine’s terms
Read more
Trump tells Orban he is very angry about Ukraine's attacks on Druzhba oil pipeline
The US leader expressed his support for Hungary and Slovakia and confirmed that he considers Viktor Orban "a great friend"
Read more
Lukashenko believes that Europe cannot fight without American weapons
The Belarusian president recalled that European nations had the opportunity to end the conflict as early as 2015
Read more
Ten Ukrainian drones downed over Russian regions — top brass
Two drones were destroyed over the Belgorod Region, Russia's Defense Ministry said
Read more
BP's Bob Dudley on working in Russia: 'We have the trust'
In an interview with TASS, Dudley talks about leaving BP, outlines the reasons why oil prices are unlikely to return to $100 per barrel and reveals the ways to gain the trust necessary for working in Russia
Read more
Tatyana Bakalchuk: I dared to take risks and it paid off
The CEO of Wildberries, Russia’s largest Internet retailer, in a TASS special project on Top Business Officials
Read more
Rubicon Center operators use aerial ramming to hit Ukrainian equipment — Defense Ministry
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of strikes against automobile and armored vehicles (including foreign-made ones), elements of communication systems, fire emplacements of the Ukrainian army
Read more
Zelensky says F-16 jets not enough to keep Ukraine's skies safe
Vladimir Zelensky stressed that the F-16 issue illustrates the broader challenges of providing Ukraine with real security guarantees
Read more
Russia, Tanzania agree to exchange data on promising oil and gas projects — ministry
The relevant agreements were reached during a working meeting between Russia’s Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin and Tanzania's Ambassador to Moscow Fredrick Ibrahim Kibuta
Read more
Ukrainian Interior Ministry acknowledges conscripts attempting to flee country en masse
Currently, illegal border crossing in Ukraine only entails administrative liability in the form of a fine of up to $206 or arrest for up to 15 days
Read more
Russia, US discuss options for working together in Alaska — Putin
Russia and US are discussing the possibility of working together in the field of natural gas liquefaction, Vladimir Putin pointed out
Read more
Ukraine harming not Russia but Hungary, Slovakia by striking Druzhba pipeline — Szijjarto
The Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade added that transportation of oil to Hungary and Slovakia will be stopped for at least five days
Read more
Lavrov reiterates support for Venezuelan authorities' efforts to protect sovereignty
The parties also confirmed their mutual determination to continue strengthening relations of strategic partnership between Russia and Venezuela
Read more
Yevgeny Kaspersky: My quest is to save the world
Kaspersky founder and CEO in a TASS special project on Top Business Officials
Read more
Nuclear industry remains crucial for Russia’s defense capabilities, other fields — Putin
According to Vladimir Putin, it’s a major achievement that Russia has been able to create a branch of knowledge, an industry and technology, which are part of the foundation of the very Russian state at the current stage
Read more
Arkady Novikov: I’ll continue to be a Slave of the Lamp
The founder and owner of the Novikov Group in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Accomplice in the murder of General Moskalik fully admits guilt
The man is a native of Saratov and a citizen of the Russian Federation
Read more
Slovak leader praises Trump for rebuking Ukrainian attack on Druzhba pipeline
Peter Pellegrini expressed hope that Ukrainian forces would refrain from further strikes on infrastructure critical to Slovakia’s economic stability
Read more