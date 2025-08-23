Russian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers discuss bilateral, regional agendas

BAKU, August 23. /TASS/. Russian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Jeyhun Bayramov, have discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and international security, by telephone, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

"Jeyhun Bayramov and Sergey Lavrov discussed regional and international security, as well as a number of issues on the Azerbaijani-Russian bilateral agenda, including various aspects of political, economic and humanitarian cooperation," the statement reads.

The ministry added that Lavrov and Bayramov "highly appreciated" the results of the meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation held in Astrakhan on August 22. An exchange of views also took place on other issues of mutual interest.