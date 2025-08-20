Russian interceptors to neutralize Ukrainian spy drones soon — Ukrainian military reporter

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Operational-tactical aerial reconnaissance by Ukraine’s armed forces, conducted with drones, will cease to exist in the coming months due to Russian UAV interceptors, Ukrainian military journalist Serafim Gordienko believes.

"In the coming months, aerial reconnaissance as a systematic activity may cease to exist. So far, they are not shooting down drones systematically at night, but it is only a matter of time. Rising to 4,000-5,000 meters also yields no results; the enemy has learned to shoot down drones there as well. It is still impossible to conduct ‘sectoral reconnaissance’ in most areas," he wrote on his Facebook page (banned in Russia, owned by Meta, and recognized as extremist in Russia).

He added that the Ukrainian armed forces do not have a solution to counter Russian drones. "Finding such a solution is the number one task for manufacturing companies," he specified.

The Russian Defense Ministry regularly reports hundreds of downed Ukrainian drones, and every second enemy UAV is destroyed by surgical strikes. Small attack drones disable expensive enemy equipment, depriving it of the ability to conduct reconnaissance and adjust fire, and also preventing attempts at fire support.