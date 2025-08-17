{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Ukraine crisis

Macron says Europe should take part in talks along with Russia, US, Ukraine

According to the French president, at US President Donald Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Zelensky in Washington, the European leaders will defend their own interests, along with those of Ukraine

PARIS, August 17. /TASS/. Europe should be represented at the next summit talks on Ukraine between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"I will advocate the idea that not only Ukraine but also Europe should be present at the negotiating table at next summits. Along with Russia and the United States because this is about the security of the Europeans," the Elysee Palace quoted him as saying on its X page.

According to the French president, at US President Donald Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Zelensky in Washington, the European leaders "will defend their own interests, along with those of Ukraine." "We are travelling there tomorrow not merely to accompany Zelensky. We are travelling there to defense the Europeans’ interests," he stressed.

Zelensky will travel to Washington on August 18 to meet with President Trump. French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also travel to the US.

Middle East conflict
Thousands of Israelis gather in Tel Aviv demanding release of hostages
According to the newspaper, during the day on Sunday, up to 1 million Israelis took part in various campaigns in support of the hostages and against the expansion of the military operation in the Gaza Strip
Over 160 packages with aid from 6 countries airdropped to Gaza — IDF
"The IDF will continue to work in order to improve the humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip, along with the international community, while refuting the false claims of deliberate starvation in Gaza," the IDF said
Putin's first visit to US in ten years lasts just over five hours
The Russian President last visited the US in September 2015 to attend the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly in New York
Von der Leyen, Zelensky announce emergency press conference in Brussels
Von der Leyen wrote on the X social media platform that Zelensky would fly to Brussels to participate together with her in a teleconference of the coalition of the willing
Putin calls Alaska visit timely, useful
"We discussed practically all tracks of our cooperation, but first of all, of course, we talked about a possible resolution of the Ukrainian crisis on a fair basis," Putin said
Trump made it clear deal with Russia to be disadvantageous for Kiev — political scientist
Malek Dudakov speculated that the "big question" Trump referred to during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin may involve territorial concessions by Ukraine
Crew of Russia’s Soyuz MS-25 leaves landing module
The module has made a vertical landing
Mobilized Ukrainian soldiers surrender upon any opportunity — Russian commander
As Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov noted, there have been no cases of foreign mercenaries surrendering into captivity lately
Large asteroid to pass by Earth on August 17
"It has been included in the potentially hazardous list," the laboratory of solar astronomy of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences said
Alaska meeting marks failure of EU’s attempts to isolate Russia — expert
According to Esteban Actis, professor at Argentina's National University of Rosario, the meeting means victory for Russia
Former FSB colonel accused of fraud runs away from custody in Volgograd
Source in the law enforcement agencies noted that this is already second escape of Pyotr Samarsky from custody
Putin, Trump take step to peace, Zelensky will try to disrupt progress — Ukraine’s ex-PM
Azarov also highlighted that after his meeting with Putin, Trump appeared to have gained a clearer understanding of the situation
Putin, Trump implement Roosevelt’s idea of both leaders’ meeting in Alaska — Duma speaker
The meeting between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States took place at a military base in Alaska on August 15
Macron doesn’t rule out Ukraine recognizing loss of lands under peace deal
According to the French leader, the Coalition of the Willing met on Sunday to "discuss security guarantees to Kiev," which will be once again discussed on Monday at a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington
Press review: Putin urges Syrian-Turkish talks while ASEAN rejects NATO-style alliance
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, November 6th
Israel to proceed to next stage of its operation in Gaza City soon — top brass
Israel’s operation Gideon’s Chariots has reached its goals, Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir said
Putin briefs Kazakh president on his talks with US leader in Alaska — Kremlin
According to the Kremlin, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the Russian leader on the successful talks aiming to reach a lasting settlement to the Ukrainian crisis
Pleistocene Park experiment. How scientists work to change future
Nikita Zimov, a business resident of the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone, sees his goal in returning nature to the way it used to be before people began changing it
Russia foils Ukrainian UAV attack on Smolensk nuke plant — FSB
"The Ukrainian armed formations continue provocations in the form of attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles on nuclear power facilities," the press office said
Putin briefs Lukashenko on his talks with Trump — Kremlin
"Lukashenko welcomed steps that are being taken toward settling the Ukrainian crisis and, in turn, told Putin about his phone call with Donald Trump om August 15," the Kremlin press service said
Merz plans brief visit to US on August 18 — TV
According to the NTV television channel, Merz will arrive in the White House at about noon and his return flight is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. or 6:00 p.m. local time
Up to Kiev to decide whether to accept Putin-Trump peace deal or not — Rubio
"This war is only going to get worse. It's not going to get better," the US Secretary of State said
Zelensky has no chance to keep fighting after Trump-Putin meeting, says Rada member
"If European leaders receive a peace plan from Trump, even partial agreement to it by individual members of the pro-Ukrainian coalition will ruin it and significantly reduce Ukraine's opportunities," Dubinsky said
Trump suggests Zelensky should make deal with Russia
According to the US leader, Russia is a big power, while Ukraine is not
Mass tourism from Russia to North Korea unfeasible due to current restrictions — expert
"First and foremost, it should eliminate the mandatory group travel requirement and introduce options for individual tours, even if that requires a visa," CEO of the Space Travel tour operator Artur Muradyan stated
Russia produces over 35,000 Piranha drones that destroyed first Abrams tanks
A Pirahna-10 FPV drone destroyed the first US-made Abrams tank in the special military operation in Ukraine in February 2024
Putin urges authorities to fend off attempts to draw teens into illegal rallies
The Russian president stressed that there should be "work in a way to avoid creating additional threats to their life and health"
Mass disorders in Serbia underway with reportedly damaged court, police facilities
The most complicated situation has been reported in the city of Valjevo, Serbia’s Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
BNY Mellon intends to terminate depositary agreement for Russian retailer’s GDR program
The company has 90 days after receiving the resignation notice to appoint a new depositary and at least 90 days to terminate the program if no successor is appointed
Coalition of the Willing ready to send ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine when hostilities end
"They re-emphasised the readiness to deploy a reassurance force once hostilities have ceased, and to help secure Ukraine’s skies and seas and regenerate Ukraine’s armed forces," according to a statement issued by the UK Prime Minister’s office
Europe must propose realistic plan for Ukraine — Wagenknecht
Politician emphasized that European leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, should now focus on facilitating negotiations by proposing a realistic peace plan and ensuring Zelensky is held accountable
Zelensky rejects plan to withdraw his troops from Donbass in call with Trump — Reuters
US president briefed Vladimir Zelensky on the results of his Alaska summit, saying that Russia had allegedly "offered to freeze the front lines" if Ukraine "fully withdrew its troops" from the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic, a scenario dismissed by Zelensky
Alaska summit a major step toward normalization between largest nuclear powers — expert
On August 15, Putin and Trump met at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska
Houthis say they attacked Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport
According to the Houthi spokesman, the airport suspended operations after the attack
Zelensky’s inner circle transfers $50 mln every month to UAE accounts — Turkish newspaper
At the same time, it published no documents to prove the transfers, according to Aydinlik
EU nations fail to adopt joint statement on Alaska summit
In substance, the final text does not introduce a new peace proposal, but instead reiterates Brussels’ familiar talking points, from pledges of military supplies to calls for a "just peace"
Press review: EU scrambles ahead of Putin-Trump summit and Russia-US Arctic thaw odds good
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 14th
Russia strikes Ukrainian military sites in retaliation to Kiev’s massive UAV attacks
The Russian Defense Ministry stressed that the Kiev regime supported by some European countries has taken a number of provocative steps aimed at disrupting the negotiating process
BRICS leaders agree to work towards "necessary WTO reform" — declaration
They also called upon all WTO members to avoid unilateral and protectionist measures that run counter to the spirit and rules of the organization
Lavrov, Turkey’s top diplomat discuss results of Alaska summit over phone — Russia’s MFA
The two sides also discussed the schedule of upcoming bilateral contacts
Russia submitted list of 1,000 Ukrainian prisoners, Ukraine should receive them — Trump
The Ukrainian government have to accept them, the US leader noted
Putin-Trump meeting confirms US interest in joint Arctic projects — expert
Professor Alexey Fadeyev highlighted that by 2035, approximately 19.5 trillion rubles are likely to be invested in projects related directly or indirectly to the Northern Sea Route
Space station’s orbit raised ahead of Soyuz manned spacecraft’s arrival
As preliminary data suggest, the ISS orbit was raised by 3.4 km to 419.41 km above the Earth’s surface
7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Kamchatka
According to published information, the shock epicenter was located 149 kilometers southeast of the regional capital at a depth of 17 kilometers
Putin manages to persuade Trump complete settlement in Ukraine crucial — Italian expert
The analyst noted that the presidents of Russia and the United States tend to exhibit a "rather dismissive attitude towards Europe"
Russia’s top diplomat Lavrov, Kremlin aide Ushakov to accompany Putin at Alaska summit
The Putin-Trump summit was initially planned as a one-on-one meeting
EU leaders to seek to derail Ukrainian settlement — French politician
Florian Philippot also called on France to pursue an independent foreign policy
German, French, UK leaders still to decide on their trip to US for meeting with Zelensky
However, such a decision requires an official invitation on behalf of the United States, according to Bild
Over 100 Ukrainian children allegedly abducted by Russia are in Germany — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that Northern European countries acknowledge that they don’t know how many Ukrainian children are in their territories
EU not going back to rationality in its ties with Russia anytime soon — ex-top diplomat
Karin Kneissl, former Austrian foreign minister, noted that she had already realized back in 2020 how irrational people in Austria had become
Rubio warns about ‘additional consequence’ to Russia if no deal on Ukraine is reached
"But we're trying to avoid that by reaching a peace agreement. And that's not going to be easy. It's going to take a lot of work," the US Secretary of State added
Kiev, EU may hinder peace settlement because of weapons lobby — DPR head
According to Denis Pushilin, Ukraine and its European partners have been fanning the situation, seeking to rearm
US President Trump proposes Aug. 22 for trilateral summit meeting with Russia, Ukraine
According to the web portal, during a telephone call with Vladimir Zelensky and European leaders after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15, US leader announced that "he wants to organize a trilateral summit with Putin and Zelensky as early as next Friday"
Russia has the right to receive same security guarantees from the West as Ukraine — envoy
According to Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s Permanent Representative at International Organizations in Vienna, the West is making a mistake by not starting to discuss such a step with respect to Russia
Russian troops strike Ukrainian Sapsan tactical missiles storage site over past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,385 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry
China to launch Shenzhou-19 spacecraft carrying three taikonauts into orbit on October 30
The three taikonauts will return to Earth after rotation on November 4, China Manned Space Agency Deputy Director Lin Xiqiang said
UK steps up attempts to interfere in Moscow’s domestic affairs — Russian lawmaker
According to Vasily Piskaryov, the activities of the Russia and Democracy All-Party Parliamentary Group include information attacks and propaganda missions
Rubio says Putin is ‘already on the world stage,’ needs to be communicated with
"He has the world's largest tactical nuclear arsenal in the world, and the second largest strategic nuclear arsenal in the world," the US Secretary of State said
Kiev troops bombard Donetsk People’s Republic 10 times over past day, one person wounded
A residential building and a civilian infrastructure facility were damaged
Ukrainian troops retreat with casualties from Sadki in Sumy Region — defense source
"In that area, fighters of an assault group of the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade from the [Russian] Battlegroup North repelled a Ukrainian army counterattack," the defense source said
Lavrov, Hungary’s top diplomat discuss Ukraine in context of Alaska summit — Russia’s MFA
The phone call held at the initiative of the Hungarian side
Starship completes fifth test flight, splashes down in Indian Ocean
For the first time, SpaceX succeeded in bringing back and safely landing the Super Heavy booster, which descended from an altitude of more than 100 kilometers to sit on a launch pad, called Mechazilla
Putin tasks Central Bank, Cabinet to ensure transition to broad use of digital ruble
The report on implementation should be prepared by October 15, 2025
Kremlin considers militants' attack on Aleppo encroachment on Syria's sovereignty
"We urge Syria’s authorities to reassert control and restore constitutional order as soon as possible," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Putin briefs Uzbek leader about results of Alaska summit — Uzbek president’s press service
Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed hope for the soonest settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and voiced "support for the agreements that have been reached"
FSB declassifies document shedding light on SS atrocities in 1941 Ukraine
Isenmann testified during his interrogation that his platoon, part of the Wiking Division, arrived in Lvov immediately after the Germans occupied it - at the end of June and the beginning of July 1941
Trump plans meeting with Putin if talks with Zelensky succeed
The White House host did not specify whether the meeting would be a trilateral one
Putin may protect children with ‘stroke of the pen’ — US First Lady Melania Trump
"In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone - you serve humanity itself," she wrote
Kiev forces blew up infrastructure of second largest coal mine in DPR
The Krasnolimanskaya mine is located near the city of Rodinskoye
Nazi descendants promoted to leading posts in West purposefully — Russian Foreign Ministry
"The trend is obviously neo-Nazi," Maria Zakharova noted
Ukrainian officials call Trump’s stance `stab in the back’ in interview with FT
US pesident "just wants a quick deal," Ukrainian official said
Trump says US 'maybe won’t have to' impose tariffs on Russia’s trading partners
Commenting on the additional 25% tariffs that Washington imposed on India over its purchases of Russian oil, Donald Trump claimed that Russia has lost an oil client
Belarusian university and Hainan's Science City promote education project
Institute of Innovative Education now accepting applications for the academic year 2025
Terrorist stages explosion in Syria’s Aleppo — agency
SANA cited a source in the city’s security services as saying that, according to preliminary data, no one was hurt
Kiev will have to decide whether to continue the conflict or give up some land — US expert
Forrest Nabors, Associate Professor and Chair, Department of Political Science at the University of Alaska in Anchorage, says that US President Donald Trump "does want the war to end and he seems neutral on the question about the Donbas and Crimea"
Russian Navy developing new ship for oceanic missions — Navy’s chief
Russian shipbuilders are currently constructing Project 22350 frigates capable of accomplishing missions in the close-in and distant maritime zones
Rostec to launch its own RUBx token, RT-Pay payment platform
The platform fully complies with Russian legislation, including the requirements of the Central Bank, as well as measures to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing, Rostec noted
Ukraine loses more than 1,315 troops in special op zone over past day — top brass
Moreover, Russia’s Battlegroup West has liberated the village of Kolodezi in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Voronoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said
West not interested in ending hostilities in Ukraine — Belarusian security chief
Alexander Volfovich stressed that the jingoist policy is flourishing in Poland and in the Baltic countries, especially in Lithuania
Europe will be destroyed by Russians, if it gets involved in war — US analyst
Scott Ritter noted that NATO armies had declined over time
Research at Togliatti State University helps AvtoVAZ boost productivity
Scientists upgraded five automated lines for ultrasonic welding of car parts
Trump had working lunch planned with Putin, it was canceled — TV channel
After the meeting, the leaders decided to proceed directly to a press conference
IN BRIEF: '10 out of 10': What is known about three-hour summit between Putin, Trump
The two leaders refrained from answering questions and then briefly conversed on their feet
Putin briefs Uzbek counterpart about his talks with Trump
Shavkat Mirziyoyev highly assessed the positive dynamic in the Russian-US top-level dialogue and stressed the importance of reaching a peaceful settlement in Ukraine
Saturn to appear extra large, bright in night sky on September 8
The opposition of planets is a configuration which puts their centers on a common line
US needs to consider Russia’s concerns in restoring bilateral relations — expert
"The Americans have to take that into consideration and understand Russia's national security concerns, its strategic concerns, and ultimately what it hopes for a new reset in relations not only with Ukraine, but also with the West and the United States in particular," Christopher Helali, human rights activist and American Communist Party member, said
EU leaders travelling to US not to ‘keep Zelensky from being bulled’ — Rubio
"They’re coming here tomorrow because we’ve been working with the Europeans," the US Secretary of State said
Number of foreign tourists visiting Russia reach 9.7 mln in 2024 — Deputy Prime Minister
The number of tourist trips exceeded 90 million people
Netanyahu warns that ceasefire in Gaza without defeating Hamas will lead to endless war
According to the Israeli prime minister, Israel’s "ongoing security control in the Strip is only one of our conditions for concluding the war, conditions that Hamas is refusing to accept"
Five killed, 112 injured in industrial accident in Russia’s Ryazan region
According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, relief efforts will be taken round the clock
UK continues to push for war, ignoring battlefield realities — Kremlin
"However, the reality on the ground makes it clear that the situation is not in the Kiev regime’s favor," Dmitry Peskov noted
Kiev's claims about Russian strike on market in Sumy are provocation — Defense Ministry
According to the report, Kiev aims to disrupt the upcoming Russian-American talks in Anchorage with this step
Trump refrains from escalating pressure on Russia for at least some time — Medvedev
"The Russian president presented our conditions for ending the conflict in Ukraine to the US leader in person and in detail," the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council said
CERN's turn away from Russian scientists has positive aspects — Kurchatov Center chief
This is quite obviously a positive development for us in some respects, Kovalchuk said
Hamas ready to accept latest ceasefire proposal without amendments — media
The sources link this new Hamas’ position to the Israeli plan for occupying Gaza and displacing its residents, which they want to stop
Kiev conceals condition of energy system to avoid mass exodus — ex-LPR envoy
Zelensky is deeply concerned over itchy feet of people wishing to leave their cold and dark apartments, the diplomat said
Putin breaks with tradition by choosing Trump's limousine at his request — newspaper
Donald Trump offered to travel with Vladimir Putin to the venue of the talks in an armored Cadillac One after a joint photo session, the newspaper noted
