Macron says Europe should take part in talks along with Russia, US, Ukraine

PARIS, August 17. /TASS/. Europe should be represented at the next summit talks on Ukraine between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"I will advocate the idea that not only Ukraine but also Europe should be present at the negotiating table at next summits. Along with Russia and the United States because this is about the security of the Europeans," the Elysee Palace quoted him as saying on its X page.

According to the French president, at US President Donald Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Zelensky in Washington, the European leaders "will defend their own interests, along with those of Ukraine." "We are travelling there tomorrow not merely to accompany Zelensky. We are travelling there to defense the Europeans’ interests," he stressed.

Zelensky will travel to Washington on August 18 to meet with President Trump. French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also travel to the US.