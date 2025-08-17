Putin, Trump implement Roosevelt’s idea of both leaders’ meeting in Alaska — Duma speaker

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump implemented the idea of both leaders’ encounter in Alaska that then-President of the United States Franklin Roosevelt suggested to Soviet leader Joseph Stalin 82 years ago, Speaker of the State Duma (the lower house of Russia’s parliament) Vyacheslav Volodin said on Sunday.

"Roosevelt’s idea of a meeting with the head of the Soviet state in Alaska was implemented 82 years later by Putin and Trump. These are such historical parallels," the speaker wrote on his Max messenger channel.

On May 5, 1943, Roosevelt turned to Stalin with a request to hold a meeting in Alaska to discuss the military situation on the ground and at sea. The US leader stressed the importance of holding a meeting without the participation of Great Britain as he believed that the Soviet Union was playing a more important role in that than the UK. However, the meeting in Alaska did not take place, Volodin recalled.

"But the fact remains: there were periods in our history when there was much more respect despite ideological contradictions than in the subsequent time," the Duma speaker stressed.

Russia-US summit in Alaska

The meeting between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States took place at a military base in Alaska on August 15. The meeting lasted over three hours, with the two leaders first holding a one-on-one conversation in a car on their way to the venue of the talks. Their closed-door negotiations also involved Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, as well as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Putin told the media after the talks that the parties had focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict. The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and going back to cooperation. Putin invited Trump to visit Moscow. The US leader, in turn, pointed to progress in the negotiation process but noted that the parties had not been able to agree on all issues.