Putin-Trump meeting to be held in three-on-three format, involving ministers — White House

ANCHORAGE /Alaska/, August 15. /TASS/. The Russia-US summit will be held in the three-on-three instead of the one-on-one format, with ministers talking part, White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said.

"The previously planned one-on-one meeting between President Trump and President Putin is now a three-on-three meeting. Trump will be joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff," she said. "For the expanded bilateral meeting/lunch, Rubio, Witkoff, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and chief of staff Susie Wiles will also join."