Lukashenko tells Trump that work on release of convicts is underway — Eismont

MINSK, August 15. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko informed his US counterpart Donald Trump during their telephone conversation that the work is still underway regarding the release of prisoners in Belarus, Belarusian Presidential Spokesperson Natalia Eismont said on Friday.

"Speaking about the convicted people," she said. "The conversation regarding this issue was about the US president thanking the president of Belarus for the decisions taken in regard to 16 people."

"Our president responded by saying that we are not idling and that we have been and continue working in this direction," Eismont added.