BUDAPEST, August 14. /TASS/. EU leaders are increasing pressure on the governments of Hungary, Slovakia, and Serbia in an attempt to remove them from power, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said following telephone consultations with his Slovak and Serbian counterparts.

"Today, it is becoming clear that increasingly crude attempts are being made in Central Europe to destabilize and overthrow governments and interfere externally against the patriotic governments of Slovakia, Hungary, and Serbia," the top diplomat wrote on his Facebook (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation classified as extremist by the Russian authorities).

According to the top diplomat, "Brussels has finally ceased to be a factor in world politics, as evidenced by the fact that Europe is not participating in the negotiations in Alaska," which will be conducted by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump regarding Ukraine. "This clearly upsets the main liberal political leaders. As a result, pressure is increasing on governments that advocate peace, follow national interests, and do not obey Brussels," the foreign minister explained.

According to him, to this end, Brussels is supporting the opposition in Hungary, fueling street riots in Serbia, and disseminating poll results that allegedly show that "Slovaks believe only in revolution." "These are all different chapters of the same Brussels scenario. They want to eliminate peaceful, patriotic, and national governments in order to replace them with their own puppet governments," Szijjarto emphasized.