UAE announces success of its mediation efforts in latest POW swap between Russia, Ukraine

DUBAI, August 14. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates has successfully mediated in the latest exchange of prisoners of wars between Russia and Ukraine, bringing the total number of POWs swapped between the two countries to more than 4,300, the UAE’s foreign ministry said.

"The United Arab Emirates has announced the success of mediation efforts in a new exchange of war captives between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine, which included 84 Ukrainian captives and 84 Russian captives, bringing the overall number exchanged through UAE mediation efforts to 4,349," the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release on its website.

The Emirates’ MFA also expressed its appreciation to Russia and Ukraine for their cooperation with what it called the UAE’s mediation endeavors. It also reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to contribute to finding a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict and mitigating the humanitarian impacts.

Russia has returned 84 of its captured troops from Kiev-controlled territory and handed over the same number of Ukrainian troops in exchange, the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier on Thursday. In return, the same number of Ukrainian prisoners of war were handed over. The returned Russian troops are currently on the territory of Belarus, and they will be further transported to Russia for additional treatment and rehabilitation, the ministry stated.