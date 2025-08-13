LONDON, August 13. /TASS/. US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff supports the idea of Russia's military and economic control over the Ukrainian territories it liberated, The Times quoted a source close to the US National Security Council.

According to the story, this issue was raised during Witkoff's recent visit to Moscow. Such an agreement, the newspaper notes, would allow Kiev not to hold an all-Ukrainian referendum on the border changes, as required by the country's constitution.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump will discuss the Ukrainian settlement on August 15 in Alaska.