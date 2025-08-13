Two Russian units arrive in Belarus to prepare for Zapad-2025 exercises

MINSK, August 13. /TASS/. Two Russian units have already arrived in Belarus and are stationed at the training ground in preparation for the Zapad-2025 exercises, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said after giving a briefing to President Alexander Lukashenko.

"At this point, two Russian units have already arrived in our country to participate in these exercises, and they are starting to deploy at the training ground. In turn, two units of the 120th mechanized brigade of the Belarusian Armed Forces have left for Russia, where they will take part in practical activities of these exercises," BelTA news agency quoted Khrenin as saying.

"We feel confident and calm. We do not hide the topics of the exercises. We say that the main task is to work on protection of our territory by a joint regional grouping of troops. The event is planned. This is not some sudden decision."

The Zapad-2025 exercises will be held on September 12-16 in Belarus. The drills will focus on using groups of troops to ensure military security of the Union State. The military personnel of Belarus and Russia plan to practice, among other things, repelling air strikes and combating enemy sabotage groups. The participants of the Zapad-2025 exercises will also work on planning the use of nuclear weapons and the Oreshnik missile.