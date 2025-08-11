Israeli warplanes flying low over Damascus — TV

BEIRUT, August 11. /TASS/. Israeli fighter jets are flying over the Syrian capital city at a low altitude, the Al Hadath television channel reported.

According to the TV channel, Israeli warplanes have not yet delivered any strikes on ground targets.

The last such incident was reported in mid-July when Israeli fighter jets attacked military sites and convoys in Damascus to thwart an operation against Druze self-defense units in the southern Sweida governorate. Israel said back then that the attack was geared to defend the Druze population.

On July 16. Israel struck a number of strategic facilities in Damascus and its neighborhoods, including the General Staff of the Syrian army and the presidential palace in the Abu Rummana district. Coming under attacks overnight were the Mezza military airfield in Damascus’ western part and the Al Moadamiya neighborhood.

On July 19, following fierce fighting between the Druze and local Bedouins, Syria’s interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, declared a ceasefire in the Sweida governorate in accordance with the internationally-mediated peace settlement plan.