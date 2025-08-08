Russia not to be defeated in Ukraine — Lukashenko

MINSK, August 8. /TASS/. Russia will not be defeated in Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Time magazine in an interview.

"Russia will not be defeated. Defeat will cost us all very dearly. You first of all. Including people across the ocean," he said as shown on the First Information TV channel.

He reiterated that Russia has the largest nuclear arsenal in the world. "There will be no defeat. It won't happen! But Ukraine can be defeated. Don't let that happen. Let's come to an agreement now," he urged.