Belarus never offered Russia to help with Ukraine, fearing NATO invasion — Lukashenko

MINSK, August 8. /TASS/. Russia has never pushed Belarus toward plunging into the conflict with Ukraine because it's aware that could trigger the deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"Russia understands perfectly well that if we get involved in this war openly, we will have more problems. We have a 1,500-kilometer border with Ukraine. <…> Russia understands that we will hardly be able to control this border, bearing in mind that not only the Ukrainians will be fighting along these 1,500 kilometers. This will be a pretext to deploy NATO troops to Ukraine. <…> And in this case, we will have to fight against NATO forces and Russia will have to back Belarus along these 1,500 kilometers," he said in an interview with the US Time magazine that was aired by Belarus’ 1st Information TV channel.

Under such a scenario, in his words, Belarus will be exposed to missile strikes. "Belarus is not the Urals, it's very close, just 200 kilometers away. We understand this and the Russians understand this. It's not North Korea - it's just two minutes away," he explained.