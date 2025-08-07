Lebanon agrees to indirect talks with Israel on border demarcation — minister

BEIRUT, August 7. /TASS/. Lebanon has agreed to enter into indirect negotiations with Israel on border issues, Information Minister Paul Morkos said at a press conference at the presidential palace of Baadba after a cabinet meeting held there.

"We discussed the settlement plan proposed by the United States and approved its goals aimed at strengthening the ceasefire and ending all hostile actions," the minister said. "We have agreed to enter into indirect negotiations with Israel on border demarcation."

Morkos said that Lebanon agreed to put an end to the armed presence of non-governmental groups throughout the country. According to him, this also applies to the Shiite Hezbollah movement.

"Responsibility for defense and security will be borne by the Lebanese army, which will complete its deployment on the southern border," he said.

Referring to the five Shiite ministers who left the cabinet meeting in solidarity with Hezbollah, Morkos said that their departure "does not mean resignation and the government retains its legitimacy."