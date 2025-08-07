Russian, UAE Presidents talks cooperation in economy, space, energy

DUBAI, August 7. /TASS/. Presidents and Russia and the United Arab Emirates Vladimir Putin and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed expanding cooperation between the two countries in the economy, trade, investment, space and energy at talks with in Moscow, according to a statement by the UAE President’s office, which was published by the WAM news agency.

"During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Excellency Putin reviewed progress in UAE-Russia cooperation, particularly in the fields of the economy, trade, investment, space, and energy, as well as other areas that serve the development-focused priorities of both countries and reflect their aim to bolster their strategic partnership," the office said in a statement.

The UAE President also stressed that relations between Moscow and Abu Dhabi are "based on mutual trust and respect, as well as deep-rooted and constructive engagement spanning more than 50 years."

During the visit, Russia and the UAE signed the Trade in Services and Investment Agreement. As noted by the office of the Emirati President, the document supplements the agreement on economic partnership between the EAEU and the UAE, and also provides for "a special bilateral cooperation framework focusing on services and investment, including in the areas of financial technology, healthcare, transportation, logistics, professional services, and others."

In addition, the parties signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of land transport. On Thursday, the UAE President paid an official visit to Russia and met with Putin. In total, Sheikh Mohammed spent about 3.5 hours in the Kremlin. The leaders of the two countries discussed a wide range of issues from economic cooperation to the situation in the Middle East. Following the meeting, Putin told reporters that the UAE is suitable for his meeting with US President Donald Trump.