Lula da Silva to discuss BRICS' joint response to US tariffs with Xi Jinping, Modi

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 7. /TASS/. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva intends to hold telephone talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and later with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss a possible common response by BRICS member states to the actions by the US administration threatening countries for strengthening trade relations with Russia, the Brazilian president’s special advisor on international affairs, Celso Amorim, said.

"Talks among BRICS countries are important, especially among those three, which are threatened with additional sanctions for trading with Russia," he was quoted as saying by the local newspaper Folha de S. Paulo.

An agreement in principle has already been reached between Brasilia and Beijing to hold talks following the Brazilian leader's conversation with the Indian prime minister, Amorim added. "President Xi [Jinping] and President Lula [da Silva] are fully prepared for dialogue," he stressed.

That said, speaking about possible sanctions against Brazil for trade with Russia, Amorim previously emphasized in a conversation with CNN Brasil that Brasilia rejected the idea of unilateral sanctions and allowed their introduction only by the UN decision.