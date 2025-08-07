Von der Leyen says discusses Ukraine conflict, EU accession with Zelensky

BRUSSELS, August 7. /TASS/. Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that she has talked over the phone with Vladimir Zelensky about the conflict in Ukraine and his nation's potential admission to the EU.

"I have spoken with @ZelenskyyUa on the developments of the last days. We discussed the next steps on the way towards a negotiated peace agreement and Ukraine’s future membership in the European Union as well as its reconstruction. Europe’s position is clear. We fully support Ukraine. We will continue to play an active role to guarantee a just and lasting peace," she wrote on X.

Earlier, EC representative Anitta Hipper said that the EC does not participate in the negotiations between Russia and the United States on Ukraine and only receives information from other European leaders. She said that the EU continues to consider only measures of pressure on Russia to end the conflict in Ukraine.

After a working meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff on August 6, US President Donald Trump said he saw good prospects for a settlement in Ukraine and for a meeting with both Putin and Zelensky. The New York Times then reported that Washington was planning a Russia-US summit first, and then a trilateral meeting with Zelensky.

Later, CNN said that Trump had asked for both meetings to be arranged as soon as possible. The EU's participation was not mentioned in any format.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that Witkoff had mentioned a trilateral meeting between Putin, Trump and Zelensky. However, Russia left the option without comment, suggesting that they focus on preparing an effective bilateral summit.