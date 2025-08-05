Israeli envoy calls Netanyahu's talk with Putin important indicator of strong relations

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent phone call is very important, a sign that ties between the two countries remain strong, Israeli ambassador to Moscow Simona Halperin told Izvestia.

"I think it's very important that the leaders can speak directly when there are important points that only they can discuss. This shows that either party can take the initiative, and this initiative is accepted by the other party. This is an important indicator of how strong the relationship is," the diplomat said.

She noted that Israel and Russia are discussing issues related to the Iranian nuclear issue, among other things.

"The countries are in contact. I have been dealing with the problems related to the situation in the Middle East for a year and a half, and, of course, the Iranian dossier is one of the main and important issues that we have on the table," Halperin added.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced yesterday that Putin talked with the Israeli prime minister. Their previous conversation took place on July 28.