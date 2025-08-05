Russia wins race for global influence — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, August 5. /TASS/. In the battle for global influence, Russia is positioned well in the long run, Bloomberg writes.

If US President Donald Trump doesn’t follow through on his peace deal deadline ultimatum, it could damage Washington's reputation and interests, the agency said in an editorial. At the same time, Trump's initial strategy in negotiations with Russia has already exposed the United States as lacking leverage.

"Meanwhile, Putin has deepened ties with North Korea, Iran and China, undermined US influence in Africa and the Middle East, and backed payment systems to circumvent the dollar. Sanctions have hurt Russia, but not nearly enough. It has managed to redirect crude oil flows to India and China, both of which now buy billions in discounted barrels. In the global contest of influence, Putin is arguably playing the long game better," the editorial says.

The Bloomberg piece recommended that Trump be prepared to ratchet up pressure on Russia if the White House wants to get Moscow to change its position in the negotiations. For instance, Washington should increase military support for Kiev through direct arms supplies, financing the production of drones and supplies in Ukraine, and expanding intelligence sharing. The United States, according to journalists, should also increase economic pressure on Russia, in particular by imposing restrictions on banks, ship owners and traders, lowering the ceiling on the price of Russian oil.

On July 14, Trump set a 50-day deadline to reach agreements on resolving the situation around Ukraine, after which he promised to impose trade duties of 100% against Moscow and its trading partners.

On July 29, the American leader reduced the deadline to ten days, noting that he did not know whether such a step would affect Russia's position.