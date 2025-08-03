WASHINGTON, August 3. /TASS/. By financing and fueling the conflict in Ukraine, the Washington administration is betraying the interests of the majority of Americans and risks losing electoral support, Republican member of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Marjorie Taylor Greene said.

"In 2024, America voted to end funding and fighting foreign wars," she wrote, referring to US President Donald Trump’s election victory. "Funding, fueling, and ultimately fighting Russia in Ukraine would be a complete betrayal to the majority of Americans who want nothing to do with paying to murder people in some foreign land over a foreign conflict that has absolutely zero affect on our lives."

In her words, "the same scenario goes for continuing to fund and fight offensive wars on behalf of" Israel. By doing this, "Republicans will lose the younger generation of voters and may never get them back."

"Democrats 100% support the war in Ukraine because it was really started under Obama/Biden. It’s a Democrat driven war that also amassed the usual neocon Republican support," she said.

In her opinion, many US voters "are beginning to feel completely unrepresented by both parties because of the absurd America LAST policies, votes, and tax payer funding that has made life unaffordable and the future bleak for the vast majority of average Americans."

"The warning signs are beginning to be blaring but Washington DC is still about as deaf as a fence post," Taylor Greene said.

On July 14, US President Donald Trump said that Washington will continue transferring weapons and military equipment to Kiev, if Europe pays and NATO coordinates the process. According to the American president, the deliveries will include 17 Patriot systems.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on August 1 that Moscow’s main objective is to eradicate the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis and ensure Russia’s security. In his words, Russia is ready to wait if Ukraine thinks that the time for talks has not come yet.

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin in an interview that Russia was ready to make rapid progress in the Ukrainian settlement, but the main thing for Moscow is to achieve its goals. The speed of the process depends not only on Moscow, he added.