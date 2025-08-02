IDF attacks 130 military targets in Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, August 2. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has carried out strikes on 130 military targets of the Gaza-based Palestinian group Hamas, the army press service said.

It added that "in northern and central Gaza, IDF troops continue to operate to locate and dismantle terrorist infrastructure above and below ground." According to the IDF press service, "in southern Gaza, IDF troops eliminate terrorists and dismantle terrorist infrastructure."

On May 18, the IDF announced that it was launching military operations in the enclave’s northern and southern regions as part of its Gideon’s Chariots ground offensive aimed at defeating Hamas forces in Gaza and securing the release of all hostages. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that following the operation, the IDF plans to take control over the entire Gaza Strip.