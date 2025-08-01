UN has no comment yet on Trump's statement on deployment of nuclear submarines

UN, August 1. /TASS/. The United Nations does not yet have a comment on the statement by US President Donald Trump about the relocation of two American nuclear submarines "to the appropriate areas" allegedly due to statements by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council and Chairman of United Russia.

"We will not comment for now," a source in the world organization told TASS.

On Friday, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he had ordered the relocation of US submarines "to the appropriate regions" in case there was something serious behind Medvedev's statements. "Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances," the president added.

The Pentagon has not yet responded to a request from TASS to clarify where the submarines were sent.

On July 28, Medvedev wrote on X that Trump, threatening Russia and reducing the deadline of the Ukrainian settlement, should not forget that any ultimatum becomes a step towards war.

On July 31, he urged the American leader not to forget about the danger of the "dead." This was his comment on Trump's words about the Russian economy and criticism of himself on Telegram. "About the 'dead economy' of India and Russia and 'entering a dangerous territory' - well, let him remember his favorite movies about the walking dead, as well as how dangerous a non-existent 'dead hand' can be," Medvedev wrote, putting a laughing smiley face.

The "dead hand" was the West’s nickname for the Soviet Perimeter system of a guaranteed massive nuclear response to aggression.