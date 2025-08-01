New US tariffs to take effect on August 7 — CNBC

NEW YORK, August 1. /TASS/. The new import tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump will take effect on August 7, rather than on the first day of the month as initially planned.

"This should not be read as an extension, but to give [the US] Customs and Border Protection ample time to implement these [tariffs]," a White House official told CNBC-TV18 in an email.

Previously, Trump had said that negotiations with trade partners must conclude by August 1. It was expected that, starting on that date, increased customs duties on imports of goods and services from approximately 70 countries would come into effect in the United States.