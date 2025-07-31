US interference in Brazil's judicial system unacceptable — Lula da Silva

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 31. /TASS/. US interference in Brazil's judicial system is unacceptable, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said, adding that the country will defend its sovereignty and seek new partners for cooperation.

"Brazil is a sovereign and democratic country that respects human rights and independence between powers. <…> The US administration's interference in Brazilian justice is unacceptable," he wrote on the X social network after US sanctions were imposed against a Brazilian Supreme Court justice Alexandre de Moraes. "The independence of the judiciary is one of the foundations of democracy and respect for human rights in Brazil," the president noted.

The country's leadership considers "it unjustified to use political arguments to introduce" 50% tariffs on Brazilian exports to the United States, he added. "The measures against Brazil are politically motivated and are directed against national sovereignty and the entire history of relations between the two countries," Lula da Silva emphasized.

He added that the country "is still ready to negotiate on trade aspects of relations with the United States," though it will use all means to defend its sovereignty and find new partners. "Our economy is increasingly integrated with the main international markets and partners," the Brazilian leader concluded.