CHISINAU, July 30. /TASS/. Moldovan President Maia Sandu has accused opposition forces of working for Russia and trying to destabilize the situation in the country ahead of parliamentary elections.

"Russia has been striving to establish control over the Republic of Moldova since this autumn and is preparing unprecedented interference in the elections. The Shor group, the sovereigntist movement, as well as some independent candidates who hold pro-European views, and criminal groups are being used for this," Sandu said at a press conference after a meeting of the Supreme Security Council, which discussed foreign interference in the polls.

She claims that Russia is allegedly preparing to organize "paid protests" and has launched a campaign "to denigrate politicians, public figures and journalists who advocate integration into the EU." Also, according to her, some priests of the Moldovan Orthodox Church are involved in this.

"At the meeting of the Supreme Security Council, we discussed measures to counter information manipulation and foreign interference in the electoral processes. We are talking about information of crucial importance for national security and for democracy. The threat to public order and national security is great, and all government agencies, as well as the entire society, must realize this danger and unite to protect it," Sandu said.

Suppression of the opposition

After Sandu and her ruling Action and Solidarity Party came to power, Moldova was plunged into a severe economic crisis. In 2021, the gas tariffs jumped seven times, which spurred annual inflation to over 30% and provoked popular protests demanding government resignation.

Sandu accused the opposition of plotting a coup and having ties with Russia, several parties were banned, dozens of activists arrested, 15 TV channels suspended without trial, and more than 50 media outlets that provided the floor to the opposition blocked.

On Sandu's initiative, the Patriot Center was created, whose work was aimed at combating alleged traitors of the motherland who were blocking the course towards European integration, and an analogue of the Ukrainian Peacemaker center appeared, which included opposition leaders, public figures and journalists who criticize the government. At the same time, as former president and leader of the Party of Socialists Igor Dodon said earlier, all government agencies of the country, including the special services, the judicial system, parliament, the government and the presidential administration, exist with the money of non-governmental organizations funded by the West.

Sandu lost the presidential elections in the fall of 2024 to former Prosecutor General Alexander Stoianoglo. She was re-elected thanks to the votes of migrant workers in the EU, where more than 200 polling stations were opened. The opposition refused to recognize the vote, accusing the authorities of election fraud. The authorities are even more apprehensive ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for autumn 2025, which the ruling party, according to polls, will lose.

The powers of the head of state in Moldova are limited, and the real power is in the hands of the government, which is appointed by a parliamentary majority. This means that the final alignment of political forces will become clear after the parliamentary elections.