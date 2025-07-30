North Korean politician says US, South Korea prepare for nuclear war

SEOUL, July 30. /TASS/. The US and South Korea are preparing for a nuclear war scenario on the Korean Peninsula, North Korean Supreme People's Assembly Chairman Pak In Chol said.

"The preparations of the US and South Korea for a nuclear war have entered a dangerous stage. This is forcing North Korea to take all necessary measures in response to the geopolitical crisis," the politician pointed out at the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva. Pak added that, for North Korea, developing means of preventive deterrence against security threats is critically important to protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to the politician, the US and "its satellites" are provoking "instability and chaos in order to maintain their hegemony." Pyongyang will not tolerate "American arbitrariness" and will stand up for international justice, he noted. Pak In Chol added that the North Korean people are making significant progress in development.

South Korean National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik is also participating in the conference. According to the Yonhap news agency, he and Pak In Chol did not interact with each other. On July 29, Pak In Chol met with Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko.