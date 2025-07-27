Houthis to attack vessels of any company cooperating with Israel — spokesman

DOHA, July 28. /TASS/. Houthi rebels from Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement will carry out strikes on the vessels belonging to all companies working with Israeli ports within the reach of their weapons, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

"Yemen’s armed forces <…> have made a decision to activate their military operations in support [of Palestinians] and begin implementing Phase Four of its naval blockade of the adversary, targeting all ships belonging to any company that deals with Israeli ports, regardless of nationality or destination and anywhere they can be reached by our missiles and drones," the spokesman said in a broadcast by the Houthi-controlled television channel Al Masirah.

Saree recommended that all maritime companies cease their cooperation with Israeli ports. He called on all countries to pressure Israel to halt its aggression in the Gaza Strip and lift the blockade of the embattled enclave.

After the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip in 2023, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestine’s group Hamas in the embattled enclave. The Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The attacks ceased following the introduction of a ceasefire regime in the Palestinian enclave in mid-January of this year. However, after the ceasefire was derailed in early March, the Houthis declared the resumption of strikes on Israeli vessels in the Red Sea and resumed their attempts to attack Israeli targets, including Ben Gurion Airport.