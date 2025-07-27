Top Hungarian diplomat says EU, Ukrainian leaders hinder Trump's efforts on Ukraine

PARIS, July 28. /TASS/. European and Ukrainian politicians are hampering US President Donald Trump’s efforts toward settling the Ukrainian conflict, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"No one has done as much to reach peace in Ukraine as President Trump, and we are very thankful to him for that. If Ukrainian and European leaders had not been putting obstacles for him, he would have been able to achieve peace in Ukraine," he said in an interview with the Les Echos newspaper.

According to the top Hungarian diplomat, the only way to establish lasting peace is a "comprehensive cooperation agreement between the United States and Russia." "It is impossible to ensure Europe’s security in the long-term perspective without Russia, because Russia is a nuclear superpower and Europe’s neighbor," he added.