Lukashenko says US should avert wars as ‘global leader’

MINSK, July 25. /TASS/. As the global leader, the US should prevent clashes and wars, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"America is the global leader. If you have taken the lead, put it to work. Leadership is about preventing clashes and wars," he said in a video posted to the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, which is said to be close to his press office.

The channel captioned the video with the phrase, "Interview. Three points from the First about what really matters."

The BelTA news agency earlier reported that Lukashenko had given an interview to one of the world's most famous news media. The name of the news organization, as well as the name of the interviewer have not been disclosed yet.