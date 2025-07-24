Trump says he is not going to destroy Musk’s companies

WASHINGTON, July 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he is not going to destroy companies of businessman Elon Musk by depriving them of subsidies in full or in part.

"Everyone is stating that I will destroy Elon’s companies by taking away some, if not all, of the large scale subsidies he receives from the US Government. This is not so!" the US leader wrote on his page in Truth Social. "I want Elon [Musk], and all businesses within our Country, to thrive, in fact, thrive like never before! The better they do, the better the USA does, and that’s good for all of us. We are setting records every day, and I want to keep it that way!" Trump added.

The US leader pointed out earlier that Tesla (the electric vehicles producer) and SpaceX (the space exploration company) owned by Musk receive huge subsidies from US authorities.