China’s Foreign Ministry criticizes US withdrawal from UNESCO

BEIJING, July 23. /TASS/. Chinese officials believe that the US exit from UNESCO is unacceptable, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

"The United States is pulling out of UNESCO for the third time and also has significant unpaid membership fees - this is not the behavior of a responsible great power," he emphasized at a briefing.

The diplomat noted that Beijing has always supported UNESCO’s activities. He added that on the UN’s 80th anniversary, the global community must "reaffirm its commitment to multilateralism and truly support the system based on international law."

"UNESCO’s mission is to facilitate global cooperation in education, science, and culture, enhance mutual understanding and rapprochement between civilizations, preserve peace on earth, and promote inclusive development," Guo stressed.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced the decision for the United States to withdraw from UNESCO, arguing that the organization supports initiatives that allegedly conflict with US interests.