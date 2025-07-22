Trump says he could soon travel to China

WASHINGTON, July 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he could pay a visit to China soon.

He made the statement at a meeting with his Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the White House.

"President Xi has invited me to China and we’ll probably be doing it in not-too-distant future," Trump said, referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He will make a decision whether to accept the invitation soon, he said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said following a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of an ASEAN meetings in Kuala Lumpur that the probability of that Trump and Xi Jinping will hold talks is high, and the sides will work to agree on a date. He was responding to a question about whether he and his Chinese counterpart discussed the possibility of Trump’s visit to Beijing on September 3 for a military parade in honor of the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II and the War of Resistance of the Chinese people to the Japanese invaders.

On June 5, Trump and Xi Jinping spoke by phone. The leaders agreed to exchange visits, without specifying the possible dates of these visits. On July 8, the US president said US-China relations were improving.