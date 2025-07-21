MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian lawmaker Alexey Kucherenko believes the scourge of corruption that hangs over the country prevents it from reaching its democratic potential.

"There is a problem - the problem of corruption and mentality - which haunts Ukraine. And it’s the main problem keeping us from becoming a fully civilized, democratic country with the rule of law. This is a curse that hangs over this country. It’s hard for me to say what can be done about that," he said in a video, posted by Ukrainian journalist Lada Shevchuk.

Ukraine is plagued by corruption. Its Western sponsors name anti-corruption efforts and transparency as a prerequisite for continued support. Nevertheless, according to local analysts, corruption in the country remains pervasive, and declared anti-corruption efforts are nothing more than window dressing, masking deeper struggles for influence and money among officials.