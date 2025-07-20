Saudi prince passes away after 20 years in coma

DOHA, July 20. /TASS/. Saudi Prince Al Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal died on Saturday at the age of 36, two decades after falling into a coma following a serious car accident in 2005, the Global Imams Council said.

The Saudi royal, known as the "sleeping prince," sustained serious injuries in a traffic accident while he was studying at a military college in the UK.

He was later moved to a medical facility in Riyadh, where he remained on life support under constant medical care for almost 20 years.

Prince Al Waleed was the eldest son of Prince Khaled bin Talal Al Saud and a grandson of King Abdulaziz, the founder and first king of Saudi Arabia.