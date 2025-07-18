18th package of EU sanctions comprises 14 individuals, 41 legal entities

BRUSSELS, July 18. /TASS/. The European Union added fourteen individuals and forty-one legal entities to its anti-Russian sanction list, the EU Council said in its statement.

"The Council has agreed on a significant set of 55 listings, consisting of 14 individuals and 41 entities," the statement indicates. The total number of individual listings is now above 2,500.

"The Council adopted today a 18th package of economic and individual restrictive measures hitting hard on Russia’s energy, banking and military sectors, as well as trade with the EU," the statement indicates.

The package comprises "economic and individual measures with a view to increasing pressure on Russia," the EU Council said.