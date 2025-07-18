Trump calls to stop trial against ex-Brazil leader Bolsonaro

WASHINGTON, July 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has urged to end the legal investigation into Brazil’s former leader Jair Bolsonaro’s (2019-2022) case.

In an open letter to the ex-president on the Truth Social network, Trump said: "I have seen the terrible treatment you are receiving at the hands of an unjust system turned against you. This trial should end immediately!"

"It is my sincere hope that the Government of Brazil changes course, stops attacking political opponents, and ends their ridiculous censorship regime. I will be watching closely," the US leader added.

Earlier, Trump criticized the Brazilian authorities for their actions with regard to Bolsonaro who is facing trial in Brazil for allegedly attempting to overthrow Brazilian President Luiz Lula da Silva following his presidential win in 2022.