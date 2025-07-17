Russian ballistic missiles evade Ukrainian radars, hinder Patriots — paper

NEW YORK, July 17. /TASS/. Russian ballistic missiles can evade Ukrainian radars, making it harder for US-made Patriot air defense systems to detect and eliminate them, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote.

An unnamed Ukrainian official told WSJ that the Patriots find it difficult to cope with Russia’s highly maneuverable ballistic missiles.

According to the report, Europe plans to supply Ukraine with its Samp/T air defense systems, which could rival the US-made Patriots. The European missile defense system can scan the skies at a 360-degree angle and launch interceptor missiles in all directions, making them less exposed.

The report says that if Europe succeeds in its quest to build an alternative to the Patriot, US defense companies will suffer a serious blow.

On July 14, the US president said that Washington will continue transferring weapons and military equipment to Kiev if Europe pays for such supplies. This process will be facilitated by NATO. According to the American president, the deliveries will include 17 Patriot systems.