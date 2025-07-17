Kiev cannot manufacture intermediate, shorter-range missiles — Ukraine’s ex-PM

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Ukraine is unable to manufacture intermediate and shorter-range missiles and can receive such weapons only from abroad, Ukraine’s former Prime Minister (2010-2014) Nikolay Azarov told TASS.

"Bearing in mind the damage that has been done by now, I don’t think that they can manufacture anything by themselves. They may be able to assemble them, but I doubt this too because these are quite sophisticated products. Most likely, they will be supplied ready-to-use. They will mark them with some labels kind of made in Ukraine," he said when asked whether Ukraine can manufacture intermediate and shorter-range missiles.

Kiev regularly says that it has developed some new types of weapons, including missiles, but continues to totally rely on Western weapons. Notably, mane experts believe that the Ukrainian "missile technologies" are based on Soviet-era developments.