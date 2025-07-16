US supplies of Patriot missile defense systems underway according to NATO deal, says Trump

WASHINGTON, July 16. US President Donald Trump stated that the first deliveries of Patriot missile defense systems under the NATO arms deal for Ukraine have already started.

"They're already being shipped from what countries coming in, from Germany, and then replaced by Germany, and in all cases, the United States gets paid back in full," Trump said speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington.

On July 14, Trump said that Washington decided to continue providing weapons and other military equipment to Kiev if Europe picked up the bill for such supplies. NATO would be tasked with coordinating the deliveries, which according to the US president, will include 17 Patriot systems.

On July 13, Trump announced that the United States would send additional weapons to Ukraine, including projectiles for Patriot air defense systems, which will be paid for by the European Union.