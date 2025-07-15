BRATISLAVA, July 15. /TASS/. Slovakia will require to postpone voting on the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on his page in the Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta recognized as extremist in Russia).

"The representative of Slovakia [under the EU headquarters in Brussels] received an assignment to demand postponement of voting on the 18th package of sanctions," Fico wrote.

The Slovak leadership made this decision because guarantees the European Commission intended to provide to the country for gas supplies after the expected introduction of the ban on its import from Russia turned out to be insufficient for Bratislava.