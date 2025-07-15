At least 12 killed in Israel’s airstrike on Hezbollah target in northeastern Lebanon — TV

BEIRUT, July 15. /TASS/. At least 12 people, including seven Syrian citizens, died and eight more were injured are Israeli attack on a Hezbollah base in northeastern Lebanon, the Al Hadath television channel reported.

The military facility that was targeted by Israeli warplanes is located in the Wadi al Waara valley near the city of Hermel.

Earlier in the day, Israel struck underground structures and weapons depots near the settlements of Budaya, Brital, Serraine, Taraya, and Shmustar in the Beqaa Valley. According to the Lebanese health ministry, six people, including two children, were wounded.