Ukrainian cabinet changes to be announced on July 16 — lawmaker

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian government will announce changes to its composition on July 16, said Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of the Ukrainian legislative assembly.

"The new date <...> for the government shakeup is July 16," he wrote on his Telegram account. The new prime minister will be appointed and incumbent Prime Minister Denis Shmygal will be reassigned to a new office, he noted.

RBC-Ukraine news agency reported earlier that First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko will head the new cabinet. The incumbent prime minister may become the defense minister, replacing Rustem Umerov, who may in turn become the Ukrainian Ambassador to the US.