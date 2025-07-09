Former UN expert says Western media seek to deflect attention from Gaza with Ukraine news

GENEVA, July 9. /TASS/. Western media use the conflict in Ukraine to divert attention from the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, said Alfred de Zayas, an US lawyer and former expert of the UN Human Rights Council.

"The Western mainstream media uses the Ukraine war to distract from the Israeli genocide against the Palestinians, the daily massacres of Gaza residents to access humanitarian assistance. Obscene," he wrote on X.

"The Western mainstream media continues its futile Russophobic tirades," he said.

Russia has no "imperial ambition," according to Zayas.

On July 6, Hamas and Israel resumed talks in Doha, which are brokered by Egypt, Qatar and the US, to reach a deal on a Gaza ceasefire and releasing Israeli hostages. Al Arabiya reported on Monday that the talks are taking place in a positive atmosphere, but there have been no breakthroughs so far. According to Reuters, Israel's refusal to allow unimpeded and safe humanitarian access to Gaza is the main issue of contention.