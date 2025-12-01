MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Assault units of Russia’s Battlegroup West have entered the settlement of Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic (LPR), Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said.

"Battlegroup West’s assault units have entered Krasny Liman and are fighting in the city’s southeastern and eastern parts. Fighting continues in Dorbyshevo and Yrovaya in the Krasny Liman area," he reported to President Vladimir Putin when he was visiting a frontline command post late on November 30.

"As part of the operation to establish a security belt in border areas of Ukraine’s Sumy and Kharkov Regions, three settlements - Sinelnikovo, Tsegelnoye, and Dvurechanskoye - in the Kharkov Region came over under our control in November," he added.

Situation in Dimitrov

Up to 2,000 Ukrainian troops are blocked in the northern part of the city of Dimitrov, with its southern part having been liberated, Commander of Russia’s Battlegroup Center Valery Solodchuk said.

"Russian forces continue eliminating the enemy in Dimitrov. The city’s southern part has been liberated. The enemy battlegroup is safely blocked in the northern part. From 1,500 to 2,000 troops are blocked in this part of the city. The enemy has made numerous attempts to break through out of the city," he reported.

Battlegroup East

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup East took control of 360 square kilometers of territories in their operational zone in November, the battlegroup’s commander Andrey Ivanayev said.

"Since November 1, more than 369 square kilometers in these territories have come over under the battlegroup’s control," Ivanayev reported.