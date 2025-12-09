{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia-West conflict may either ease or intensify — Valdai report

Valdai Club Program Director Ivan Timofeyev authored an extensive analytical report on the Russian initiative for a new security architecture in Eurasia, titled "Eurasian Security Architecture: Genesis, Principles, and Potential Development Paths"

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The current crisis in relations between the West and Russia may result in some level of de-escalation or, conversely, further escalation, according to a new report by the Valdai International Discussion Club.

Valdai Club Program Director Ivan Timofeyev authored an extensive analytical report on the Russian initiative for a new security architecture in Eurasia, titled "Eurasian Security Architecture: Genesis, Principles, and Potential Development Paths." According to Timofeyev, the current crisis in Eurasian security, "with the Ukrainian conflict at its center," does not allow the possibility of a larger confrontation between the West and Russia to be fully dismissed.

"Russia is in a state of acute political tension with the West. However, it cannot be ruled out that this confrontation will subside. Equally, the possibility that it may intensify cannot be excluded," Timofeyev warned. In this context, Russia’s initiative on the new Eurasian security architecture is an important step toward promoting a de-escalation scenario, as it "focuses on the principle of equal and indivisible security for all."

"The Eurasian security architecture covers the entire continent. It is not limited to a narrow view of Eurasia as a post-Soviet space or as an association of Russia, China, and Central Asian countries. Russia considers the entire continent within its geographical scope and the complexity and diversity of all regions united by Eurasia. The US’ allies along the continent’s borders are included in consideration of Eurasia’s security architecture.

Moreover, dialogue with them on security issues may be possible in the future," the report said. "The key goals of the Russian initiative are to reduce the risk of military and other conflicts in Eurasia, ensure conditions for economic and humanitarian cooperation without politicization, and create a basis for the peaceful resolution of conflicts while respecting the customs and interests of the region’s numerous countries," the document stated.

Cracks in European security

The report’s author believes that an important component of the Russian initiative is its flexibility and adaptability to various interregional formats, as well as its coordination with the Chinese global security framework initiated by President Xi Jinping. "The Russian and Chinese initiatives differ in many respects, such as geographic scope and implementation details. However, they coincide on fundamental principles, such as equal and indivisible security for all and respect for the sovereignty and diversity of states. Moscow is open to examining the initiatives of other countries and associations, especially if these ideas are based on similar approaches," Timofeyev noted. "The composition of Eurasia’s new security architecture is, of course, only a conceptual model that can and should be refined as the system develops," he added.

The adaptability of the Russian initiative, while retaining its universal core principles aligned with the UN Charter, makes it a promising prospect for development, especially given the current state of European security, which faces challenges in multiple areas, including: NATO's eastward expansion; gradual deterioration of arms control regimes; activation of NATO's military mechanisms; and military interventions that immediately escalated into "a series of conflicts" or "laid the groundwork for them," as well as "significant Western political interference in the internal political processes of the post-Soviet space." In 2022, these tensions erupted into a large-scale military conflict in Ukraine, which received substantial military and financial support from the West. Only the risk of direct confrontation with Moscow and the prospect of nuclear escalation prevented Western intervention, the expert recalled.

Russian security agencies thwart over 270 terrorist attacks since early 2025
"Twenty-four gangsters and their accomplices have been neutralized, over 2,000 have been detained," FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov noted
Read more
Japan refuses European plan to seize Russian assets — media
Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama stated that Japan has no legal authority to dispose of Russian assets
Read more
Putin extends ban for residents to buy stakes in foreign companies without permit
The ban is renewed for transactions of residents on paying for participation interests, contributions or capital units in property of a nonresident foreign entity
Read more
North Korean leader offers condolences on death of Russian envoy to Pyongyang
Kim Jong Un emphasized that the course in which the DPRK-Russia relations have developed into the present firm alliance is clearly associated with the devoted efforts of Alexander Matsegora
Read more
Zelensky says new proposals for peace plan to be submitted to US on December 9
"The plan has been reduced from 28 points to 20," and a compromise on the issue of territories "has not yet been found," he said
Read more
Thai Navy launches operation to drive Cambodian troops out of Trat Province
Cambodian troops dug defensive trenches, deployed heavy weapons, and used UAVs to conduct continuous surveillance of Thai positions and military facilities, Thai Navy Spokesman Parat Rattanachaiphan said
Read more
Kiev's European allies seek to undermine US, Russian efforts on Ukraine — mission
Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky stated that history will harshly judge Kiev's European allies
Read more
Ukrainian PM involved in secret plot to oust Yermak — media
According to the news report, after Andrey Yermak discovered the plot, he demonstratively blocked some participants in messaging apps and ignored their messages
Read more
Liberation of Krasnoarmeysk, battle of Dimitrov: Statements by Russia’s top brass
The Russian Armed Forces taking control of Krasnoarmeysk marked a crucial stage in the operation to liberate the entire Donbass, Valery Gerasimov said
Read more
Russian army controls key highways in Kupyansk district — expert
The Ukrainian army sends its units to this area with full knowledge that the city and the region are lost, head of the Kharkov Regional State Administration Vitaly Ganchev said
Read more
French politician calls Zelensky ‘irresponsible’ for not reading Trump peace plan
"Zelensky is disregarding the peace plan: this is inadmissible and irresponsible," Florian Philippot stated
Read more
Earthquake with 6.4 magnitude strikes northern Japan
The earthquake’s epicenter laid at a depth of 22 km
Read more
IDF announces new series of strikes against Hezbollah sites in Lebanon
The army press service said the attacks targeted military facilities belonging to the Shiite organization Hezbollah
Read more
Turkey reaches deep into diplomacy bag to resolve Ukraine conflict — Erdogan
"We will spare no effort to reach a settlement and will be guided by the motto that there can be no losers in a fair world," the Turkish president said
Read more
UN court accepts Russia’s lawsuit against Ukraine, gives Kiev one year to answer
Russia can submit its objections by December 7, 2027
Read more
Brazil urges Venezuela not to enter into war with US, even if attacked — newspaper
Lula da Silva’s administration will work to prevent the US attacks from happening
Read more
Kiev invents new scheme to steal Western taxpayers’ money — Russian intel agency
According to the SVR, the supplies will be financed by Germany, France, Denmark, Norway, and the UK
Read more
Trump could quickly broker Russia-Ukraine deal — Swiss Foreign Minister
Ignazio Cassis emphasized that Switzerland’s goal as OSCE Chair for 2026 is "to ensure the OSCE is ready" for such developments
Read more
Israeli army launches eight attacks on southern Lebanon — website
No casualties or injuries have been reported
Read more
Europe feels humiliated as US, Russia determine Ukraine's future — media
According to the newspaper, "the Europeans are becoming irrelevant on their own turf"
Read more
Tony Blair not to join Gaza 'Peace Board' due to Arab countries' stance — media
According to the newspaper, Tony Blair’s candidacy was rejected by several Arab and Muslim states because of his active support for the US invasion of Iraq in 2003
Read more
US plans to cut aid to Kiev after last installments of G7 loan
Along with Japan, the US rejected the European Union’s offer to join its plan to use frozen Russian state assets to fund Ukraine
Read more
EU, UK trying to sabotage Ukrainian peace deal — Russian envoy
"In 2022, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pressured Ukraine to reject a neutrality deal with Russia and fight on Globalists, UK and EU bureaucrats, neocons, and the military-industrial complex, mainstream media massively fight peace," Kirill Dmitriev pointed out
Read more
Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora dies at age of 70
Alexander Matsegora has been Russia’s ambassador to North Korea since 2014
Read more
Some 670 students evacuated from Novosibirsk school due to fire — Emergencies Ministry
There are no any reports of injuries
Read more
Number of Thai soldiers injured in fighting on border with Cambodia up to 29
The Thai Second Army Area also reported that Cambodia had shelled Thai territory on Monday and Tuesday with BM-21 multiple rocket launchers and kamikaze drones
Read more
Liberation of Konstantinovka by Russian troops to affect whole military operation — expert
According to Vitaly Kiselev, Konstantinovka is currently one of the most difficult areas in the zone of the special military operation
Read more
Russia’s military chief inspects Battlegroup Center in special military operation area
During the trip, Army General Valery Gerasimov handed state awards to the servicemen who had distinguished themselves in liberating Krasnoarmeysk in the DPR "and thanked them for their valor and courage displayed in accomplishing combat objectives"
Read more
Kiev is luring foreigners into trenches, Ukrainians are hard to come by — Russian envoy
According to Rodion Miroshnik, this strategy is driven by the increasing difficulty Ukraine faces in mobilizing its own citizens
Read more
Putin signs annual decree to call up reservists for military training
The Russian government and regional authorities are instructed to ensure the implementation of measures related to the call-up of citizens for military training and the conduct of these training sessions
Read more
‘Reparation loan’ for Ukraine legally doubtful — Euroclear CEO
"There is no free money for the European Union from Euroclear," Valerie Urbain said
Read more
Soyuz MS-27 carrying two Roscosmos cosmonauts, NASA astronaut undocks from ISS
The spacecraft will now switch to autonomous flight and ignite its engines for deceleration at around 4:10 a.m. GMT before leaving orbit
Read more
Cambodia starts shelling Thai territory from multiple rocket launchers — army
Cambodian forces fired first, prompting a Thai response
Read more
Netanyahu says his regular contacts with Putin are in Israel’s interests
The United States, India, Germany, and Russia are the four powers Israel has bolstered ties with in the past two years, the Israeli prime minister added
Read more
Rosatom ready to starting operations at Rooppur plant — CEO
"Construction of the first unit is almost completed," Alexey Likhachev said
Read more
Russia, India seek ways to counter US hegemony — Chinese expert
An expert at the Center for Russian Studies at East China Normal University in Shanghai Zheng Runyu noted that high-level diplomacy between Russia and India demonstrates efforts by major powers to foster a multipolar world order
Read more
Soyuz MS-27 turns on engines for braking ahead of descent to Earth
The descent module is expected to land in Kazakhstan at 5:04 a.m. GMT
Read more
US continues working on Ukraine settlement for 'humane' reasons — Trump
The US leader stressed that he "just wants to see people stop from being killed"
Read more
Kremlin wants to understand results of US' work with Kiev after meeting with Witkoff
Dmitry Peskov did not comment on US President Donald Trump's statement that, unlike his entourage, Vladimir Zelensky was not familiar with the peace plan's contents
Read more
Benin coup attempt aimed to undermine regional stability, Russian expert says
Alexander Ivanov also highlighted France’s role, saying it is particularly noteworthy as the country seeks to maintain its influence in Africa
Read more
Chechen leader urges Ukrainians to make a stand against conflict with Russia
Ramzan Kadyrov added that captured Ukrainian servicemen often ask not to be returned back, fearing for their lives
Read more
Press review: Kushner emerges in Ukraine talks as world reacts to new US security strategy
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 8th
Read more
Russia, Hungary must resist external pressure — Szijjarto
Peter Szijjarto added that Budapest and Moscow should make a breakthrough to increase the interaction rates
Read more
Ukraine can no longer depend on Western aid — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk noted that the promised economic integration between Ukraine and the EU had never materialized
Read more
Europe is 'moving in some bad directions' — Trump
Donald Trump voiced concern about the current political track taken by EU countries
Read more
Only renewed cooperation with Russia can save Europe from collapse — Dodik
According to the Bosnian Serb leader, Europe’s economic success was largely based on access to Russian resources
Read more
Foreigners wishing to move to Russia are calling Putin's Direct Line
A significant number of foreigners are calling the hotline to express support for the Russian president
Read more
E3 leaders instruct their advisors to continue work on settling Ukrainian conflict
The leaders of UK, Germany and France discussed the importance of the US-led peace talks for European security and supported the progress made
Read more
Kiev’s power grid may collapse in coming months following Russian strikes — expert
Vitaly Kiselev believes that for greater success in the zone of the special military operation, Russian troops need to "put out of existence" the Ukrainian railways network
Read more
Russian House in CAR finds interesting fix to snake problem — organization head
"It turned out that simple housecats were perfect for the job - to keep the Russian House territory safe," Dmitry Syty explained
Read more
Russian industrial products export up 18% in 9M 2025 — PM
Machine-building, chemicals and metallurgy were the main drivers, Mikhail Mishustin noted
Read more
EU prepares to admit Ukraine by 2030 and start war with Russia — Orban
As the Hungarian prime minister recalled, the treaty establishing the EU states that "in the event of an armed attack on the territory of one of its member states, the other member states are obliged to provide this state with all the assistance at their disposal"
Read more
Putin extends authorization for foreigners to pay for gas not only with Gazprombank
The new authorization will be in effect until April 1, 2026
Read more
Cosmonauts, astronaut move from ISS to Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft, shut hatches
The descent module is expected to land 146 km southeast of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, at 5:04 a.m. GMT
Read more
Russia takes note of America's foreign policy turn in new National Security Strategy
Maria Zakharova drew special attention to America's about-face on hegemony
Read more
Kaspersky Lab reveals patterns from Russia's data-leaked passwords
According to the company’s data, the average lifespan of a password is 3.5 to 4 years
Read more
Liberation of Novodanilovka lets Russian troops advance to Orekhovo — expert
The Russian Defense Ministry announced on December 8 that the Russian army had liberated Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye Region
Read more
Ukrainian attacks kill seven Russian civilians, injure nearly 60 in week — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik specified that Ukrainian strike drone attacks were the most common cause of death and injury to Russian civilians
Read more
Valdai conference on Eurasian security to attract over 40 international experts
The theme of the conference is "Security in Eurasia: From Concept to Practice," which, according to the organizers, refers to Russia’s initiative to create a unified Eurasian security architecture
Read more
US pressuring Zelensky into accepting peace plan terms — media
Donald Trump's administration is pushing Vladimir Zelensky to act quickly, while Europeans are advising him to be careful and patient, the news agency said
Read more
Netanyahu plans to discuss Gaza plan at meeting with Trump on December 29 — TV
According to the Ynet portal, Netanyahu’s visit will last a week
Read more
Liberation of Volchansk year in making — expert
The Russian army began to move forward in the northern territory of the Kharkov Region back in 2024, Vitaly Ganchev noted
Read more
Europe remembers Turkey as NATO ally only when it suits them — newspaper
Tunja Bengin pointed to the cases, when hypocritical statements are being made by Europe
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 145 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Fire at Novosibirsk college extinguished after affecting 700 sq m
Firefighters are continuing to spray the building
Read more
France does not want to expropriate Russian assets held in its private banks — FT
French banks hold around 18 bln euros in Russian assets, which is the second-highest figure in Europe, the paper said
Read more
Ukrainian troops suffer heavy losses in Zaporozhye — official
The region's governor Yevgeny Balitsky said that the Zaporozhye Region authorities were ready to provide all necessary administrative and humanitarian assistance to residents of the liberated territories.
Read more
Trump threatens Mexico with new tariffs
Mexico is violating water supply agreement, the US President said
Read more
Earthquake with 7.6 magnitude occurs near Kuril Islands
The epicenter of shocks was situated at the depth of 20 kilometers
Read more
Defendants in Donbass genocide case facing life sentence
The case has been referred to the DPR Supreme Court for consideration on the merits
Read more
Adversaries of Russia, Iran, China try to undermine their cooperation — MP
Iranian parliament member Ebrahim Azizi also emphasized that Russia and Iran should cooperate to protect peace and security in their common region
Read more
Ukraine conflict likely to be resolved with Russian victory, US expert says
John Mearsheimer stressed that there’s nothing US President Donald Trump "can do to assuage Russian fears that any agreement Moscow reaches with Ukraine and the West will stick over time"
Read more
Russian troops destroy Ukraine vehicles, stronghold in Zaporozhye
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the enemy was using the vehicles to covertly transport personnel to Gulyaipole to reinforce positions in the locality
Read more
Ukraine needs $15 bln to buy weapons under PURL program in 2026 — Zelensky
Vladimir Zelensky said that as for this year, Ukraine was short of $1.5 billion but The Netherlands allocated $700 million
Read more
Russian Navy chief points to difficult situation in Arctic region
Instead of discussions of cooperation, there are increasingly more statements that the Arctic is the region of a potential future conflict, Admiral Alexander Moiseyev noted
Read more
Chief executives of European multinationals losing interest in EU investments — report
76% of respondents said they have not seen so far practically any positive effect from the initiatives
Read more
Europe to come out of Ukraine conflict biggest loser — Republic Srpska leader
Milorad Dodik noted that Europe lacked an effective leader
Read more
Russian security chief arrives in Vietnam for talks with country’s leadership
The agenda of the meetings includes discussions on a wide range of aspects in the Russian-Vietnamese relations
Read more
Trump may exclude Zelensky from talks on Ukraine — US radio host
Steve Gill noted that many in Trump’s inner circle "are questioning whether Zelensky has either the power or the desire to actually end the conflict"
Read more
Ukrainian military brings tanks, artillery, mercenaries to Kharkov Region — official
Reports indicate the presence of mercenaries from Poland, Georgia, and various Latin American nations, according to the press service of the Military-Civilian Administration of the Kharkov Region
Read more
GDP growth rate expectably declined this year — Putin
Growth rates of the Russian economy passed through the expected slowdown stage in the present year, the head of state noted
Read more
National projects must lead to creation of domestic technologies — Putin
The head of state stressed that "technological leadership projects did not exist in isolation but had systemic significance for all spheres of life"
Read more
Ukrainian militants ordered to shoot retreating troops near Kupyansk — radio interception
This is evidenced by radio intercepts obtained by TASS
Read more
Updated US National Security Strategy angers EU officials — newspaper
The Politico said that an unnamed European official on the sidelines of the Doha Forum called the strategy’s provisions regarding the European Union "very disturbing"
Read more
Russian top security official lays wreaths at Ho Chi Minh's mausoleum, monument to heroes
Sergey Shoigu also visited the house where Ho Chi Minh spent the final years of his life
Read more
No Putin-Trump meeting planned until New Year — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov added that at this point, Moscow has no information about the outcome of talks between Washington and Kiev in Florida
Read more
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Read more
FACTBOX: Russia hit by 121 Ukrainian drones overnight, nine wounded in Cheboksary
The injured people are getting all necessary medical assistance
Read more
Expropriation of Russian assets being 'crucial act for European defense' — von der Leyen
"Securing financial support will help ensure the survival of Ukraine," President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen added
Read more
Zelensky unveils shortlist for new chief of staff — media
Among them are Defense Minister Denis Shmygal, First Deputy Prime Minister and Digital Transformation Minister Mikhail Fedorov, First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa, head of Ukraine’s military intelligence Kirill Budanov, and Pavel Palisa, deputy head of Zelensky’s office in charge of military issues, the Novosti.Live portal said
Read more
Putin to award Heroes of Russia with Gold Star medals today
The ceremony will be held in the St. George Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace
Read more
Putin renews ban on deals with stakes of foreigners from unfriendly countries
The ban covers transactions changing the ownership structure of Russian companies, their authorized capital and the established procedure for implementation of investment projects
Read more
DR Congo faces its worst cholera outbreak in 25 years — UNICEF
Cases have been reported in 17 out of DRC’s 26 provinces, with the capital Kinshasa being one of the hotspots
Read more
Shoigu calls Russia's recently deceased North Korea envoy true patriot
According to the Secretary of the Security Council, Matsegora's caring attitude to the cause "and selfless service to the Motherland largely predetermined the consistent strengthening of cooperation between the Russian Federation and the DPRK"
Read more
Kiev concentrates up to 7,000 Ukrainian soldiers in DPR's Konstantinovka — military expert
Vitaly Kiselev also added that Russian aviation is currently playing a decisive role in the advance on Konstantinovka
Read more
Infamous Ukrainian database Mirotvorets doxes RUSADA head
Veronika Loginova is accused of "attempting to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine" and "supporting the special military operation"
Read more
German chancellor, other European leaders urge Zelensky to reject US peace plan — WSJ
The Europeans insisted on outlining clear security guarantees in the US peace plan, aimed at preventing an alleged resumption of Moscow’s confrontation with Kiev
Read more
Russia’s new Svarog digital drone put into operation in special military operation zone
According to the Frobotics official, the digital communication system allows the drone to stabilize, hover, and fly route missions autonomously
Read more
Ukraine's new budget lays foundation for country's complete economic defeat
On December 3, the Rada adopted Ukraine’s draft budget for 2026 with a record deficit of $47.5 bln
Read more
Russia hopes that US refrains from full-scale conflict with Venezuela — diplomat
The US-Venezuela conflict threatens to cause unpredictable consequences for the entire Western hemisphere, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia alarmed by US rhetoric on China in new security outlook — diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also noted "calls to all prominent regional partners to grant the Pentagon broader access to their ports and other facilities"
Read more