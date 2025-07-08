Ukraine hunts for new weapons sources — top brass

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army is looking for new avenues to purchase weapons and combat vehicles amid an "unstable international situation," Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky said.

"In view of the unstable international situation, we are looking for new ways to obtain and purchase weapons and military hardware, expand our ability to repair them, and upgrade additional protective systems," the General Staff’s press service quoted him as saying in a Telegram post.

According to Syrsky, Russian forces have a big advantage both in terms of manpower and weapons. He warned that the Ukrainian army is in for "another difficult month" and noted that the current state of affairs "requires mobilization."

The New York Times (NYT) reported on July 2 that the United States would halt shipments of Patriot missiles, GMLRS (Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System) precision-guided weapons, Hellfire guided missiles, Stinger man-portable air defense systems, and other weapons to Kiev. Following these reports, Ukraine’s foreign ministry summoned US Charge d’Affaires in Kiev John Ginkel and Vladimir Zelensky noted that Europe is unable to replace US military supplies.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump stated on July 3 that Washington continues to assist Kiev militarily, but emphasized that the US must also prioritize its own defense needs. However, on July 7, Trump promised to send some additional, mostly defensive, weapons to Ukraine. According to Politico, deliveries of some US weapons to Ukraine could resume following meetings between the two countries’ high-profile officials in Rome and Kiev this week and next.