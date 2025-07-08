Hearings to remain open to media in soccer player Quincy Promes’ case

AMSTERDAM, July 8. /TASS/. The Amsterdam Court of Appeal has decided to keep hearings open in the case of former Spartak Moscow and Netherlands national team soccer player Quincy Promes.

This became evident after Promes’ attorney, Cem Polat, withdrew his motion to ban outsiders from attending the hearings.

Earlier, Polat and Promes were adamant that the trial be held behind closed doors but later changed their position and journalists were allowed to attend the hearings. Taking video, however, is still prohibited.