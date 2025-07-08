Iran to submit evidence of Israel's human rights violations to ICC — agency

DUBAI, July 8. /TASS/. Iran will hand over to the International Criminal Court (ICC) documentation of gross human rights violations committed by Israel during the hot phase of the Iranian-Israeli conflict, IRNA news agency reported.

"Our organization will send evidence of gross violations of human rights to the ICC, and we will cooperate [on this issue] with other international authorities," IRNA quoted Razie Alishavandi, deputy head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, as saying.

According to the Iranian Red Crescent Society, 102 women and 38 children were killed during the 12-day armed conflict between Iran and Israel. Ten ambulances and eight medical institutions were targeted.

Earlier, the Islamic Republic put the number of victims of Israeli strikes at 1,060.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.